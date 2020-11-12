https://www.lakecountystar.com/news/article/CA-House-18-Cnty-15720605.php
CA-House-18-Cnty
The Associated PressUpdated
By The Associated Press
Here are the latest, unofficial returns from California by county in
the race for U.S. House District 18.
|TP
|PR
|Eshoo
|Kumar
|SanMateo
|116
|101
|38,311
|16,273
|SantaClara
|204
|177
|150,427
|93,501
|SantaCruz
|54
|44
|18,205
|10,505
|Totals
|374
|322
|206,943
|120,279
AP Elections 11-11-2020 17:20
