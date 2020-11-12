https://www.lakecountystar.com/news/article/CA-House-16-Cnty-15720588.php
CA-House-16-Cnty
The Associated PressUpdated
By The Associated Press
Here are the latest, unofficial returns from California by county in
the race for U.S. House District 16.
|TP
|PR
|Costa
|Cooknghm
|Fresno
|117
|93
|60,975
|27,188
|Madera
|60
|47
|15,861
|19,691
|Merced
|268
|264
|44,756
|35,717
|Totals
|445
|404
|121,592
|82,596
AP Elections 11-11-2020 17:15
