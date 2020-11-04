https://www.lakecountystar.com/news/article/CA-House-12-elected-15699838.php
CA-House-12-elected
The Associated PressPublished
BULLETIN (AP) — Nancy Pelosi, Dem, elected U.S. House, District 12,
California.
AP Elections 11-03-2020 21:11
