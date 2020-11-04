https://www.lakecountystar.com/news/article/CA-House-1-elected-15701963.php
CA-House-1-elected
The Associated PressPublished
BULLETIN (AP) — Doug LaMalfa, GOP, elected U.S. House, District 1,
California.
AP Elections 11-04-2020 12:37
Most Popular
-
1
Results for Nov. 3 election races in Lake County
-
2
Sheriff race won by Richard L. Martin
-
3
Steelhead fishing should be picking up
-
4
Evart resident strikes it rich with hunting and fishing
-
5
Lake County launches new effort to expand broadband access
-
6
Salvation Army implements diaper giveaway program during coronavirus pandemic
-
7
SHERIFF'S CORNER: Clarifying laws on shooting firearms
View Comments
© 2020 Hearst Communications, Inc.