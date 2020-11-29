https://www.lakecountystar.com/news/article/CA-22-AppDrivrsNotEmplys-All-100-15760961.php
Published
California: App-Drivers Not Employees (Provide other benefits)
20197 of 20499 precincts reporting - 99 percent
x-Yes, 9,929,176 - 59 percent
No, 7,006,698 - 41 percent
