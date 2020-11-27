https://www.lakecountystar.com/news/article/CA-22-AppDrivrsNotEmplys-All-100-15757531.php
CA-22-AppDrivrsNotEmplys-All,100
The Associated PressPublished
California: App-Drivers Not Employees (Provide other benefits)
20164 of 20499 precincts reporting - 98 percent
x-Yes, 9,923,997 - 59 percent
No, 7,003,213 - 41 percent
Most Popular
-
1
Hunter has success in Lake County
-
2
Sheriff's office: Body found on side of road
-
3
Walmart just changed when its PS5 Black Friday deals go live
-
4
Get a $98 Mercedes SL-400 ride-on at Walmart
-
5
SHERIFF'S CORNER: "White meat or dark meat?"
-
6
The best Black Friday deals of 2020
-
7
SHERIFF'S CORNER: Clarifying laws on shooting firearms
View Comments
© 2020 Hearst Communications, Inc.