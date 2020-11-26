https://www.lakecountystar.com/news/article/CA-22-AppDrivrsNotEmplys-All-100-15756065.php
CA-22-AppDrivrsNotEmplys-All,100
The Associated PressPublished
California: App-Drivers Not Employees (Provide other benefits)
20164 of 20499 precincts reporting - 98 percent
x-Yes, 9,923,997 - 59 percent
No, 7,003,213 - 41 percent
