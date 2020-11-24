https://www.lakecountystar.com/news/article/CA-22-AppDrivrsNotEmplys-All-100-15750291.php
CA-22-AppDrivrsNotEmplys-All,100
The Associated PressUpdated
California: App-Drivers Not Employees (Provide other benefits)
19806 of 20499 precincts reporting - 97 percent
x-Yes, 9,874,555 - 59 percent
No, 6,979,133 - 41 percent
Most Popular
-
1
Sheriff's office: Body found on side of road
-
2
Fatal train collision
-
3
Walmart just changed when its PS5 Black Friday deals go live
-
4
SHERIFF'S CORNER: Clarifying laws on shooting firearms
-
5
Hunters having varying degrees of success
-
6
Baldwin bowling coach resigns
-
7
State police investigating suspicious death in hotel room
View Comments
© 2020 Hearst Communications, Inc.