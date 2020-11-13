https://www.lakecountystar.com/news/article/CA-22-AppDrivrsNotEmplys-All-100-15724590.php
California: App-Drivers Not Employees (Provide other benefits)
19092 of 20499 precincts reporting - 93 percent
x-Yes, 9,303,329 - 59 percent
No, 6,583,279 - 41 percent
