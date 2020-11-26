https://www.lakecountystar.com/news/article/CA-16-EndDivstyBan-All-100-15756058.php
California: End Diversity Ban (In government policies)
20164 of 20499 precincts reporting - 98 percent
Yes, 7,196,170 - 43 percent
x-No, 9,617,745 - 57 percent
