https://www.lakecountystar.com/news/article/CA-16-EndDivstyBan-All-100-15744629.php
CA-16-EndDivstyBan-All,100
The Associated PressUpdated
California: End Diversity Ban (In government policies)
19936 of 20499 precincts reporting - 97 percent
Yes, 7,155,522 - 43 percent
x-No, 9,555,328 - 57 percent
Most Popular
-
1
Two deaths attributed to coronavirus at Baldwin prison
-
2
Fewer anglers are active this week
-
3
Lake County community events calendar
-
4
SHERIFF'S CORNER: Clarifying laws on shooting firearms
-
5
Hunters having varying degrees of success
-
6
Lounsbury: Late-season deer hunting is special timeframe
-
7
DNR expects successful deer hunting season
View Comments
© 2020 Hearst Communications, Inc.