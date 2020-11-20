https://www.lakecountystar.com/news/article/CA-16-EndDivstyBan-All-100-15741882.php
California: End Diversity Ban (In government policies)
19768 of 20499 precincts reporting - 96 percent
Yes, 7,116,138 - 43 percent
x-No, 9,501,570 - 57 percent
