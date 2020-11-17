https://www.lakecountystar.com/news/article/CA-16-EndDivstyBan-All-100-15732974.php
California: End Diversity Ban (In government policies)
19634 of 20499 precincts reporting - 96 percent
Yes, 7,041,807 - 43 percent
x-No, 9,390,914 - 57 percent
