By the numbers: President Biden at the two-year mark

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden notches two years in office on Friday. That represents 730 days since his inauguration — and a whole lot of other numbers as well.
The story of the first half of Biden's term, at least by the numbers, is a mixed bag. It includes a long-sought $1 trillion bill to shore up the nation's bridges, roads and other infrastructure, but also the unwelcome milestone of historic inflation. There's been a huge number of COVID-19 vaccinations, but nearly 680,000 people have died of the disease. Biden has visited three dozen states and spent all or part of nearly 200 days in his home state of Delaware.