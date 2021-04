RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and the husband of Vice President Kamala Harris visited North Carolina's capital city on Friday to promote the Biden administration's infrastructure and COVID-19 relief agenda.

Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff and Buttigieg were in Raleigh to visit a Teamsters' union hall, laboratories on North Carolina State University's Centennial Campus and Union Station.