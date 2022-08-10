Bus driver charged with stalking 8-year-old boy

GREENLAND, N.H. (AP) — A school bus driver faces federal charges alleging he threatened and stalked an 8-year-old boy in New Hampshire.
Michael Chick, 39, of Eliot, Maine, worked as a bus driver for First Student and drove routes in both Greenland and Rye, New Hampshire, the Portsmouth Herald reported. According to court documents, he gave a student at Greenland Central School cellphones with instructions to take inappropriate photos of himself, placed tracing devices on his parents’ vehicles and made multiple nighttime visits to their home. The boy told investigators Chick used a story about a group of criminals he called “The Team” who would kill his family, kidnap him and torture him if he did not comply with their demands.