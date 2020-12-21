Burlington schools go remote this week

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — Public schools in Vermont's largest city have switched to remote learning this week ahead of the holiday break.

Burlington School District Superintendent Tom Flanagan said in a note to the community that “the increased demands of contact tracing and the number of staff who have been asked to quarantine through this process have strained our system.” He also noted that student attendance is also lower than usual.

The goal is still to return to in-person learning starting on Jan. 4, Flanagan said. He urged students and staff not to travel out of state or gather with other households, wear masks, stay 6 feet apart from others when possible, and get tested if they think they have been exposed to the coronavirus.