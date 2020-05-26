Burlington pondering new street to reach lake

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — The city of Burlington is considering construction of a new street to help carry traffic to the Lake Champlain waterfront.

WCAX-TV reports the Department of Public Works is considering nine different alternatives for the Railroad Enterprise Project, which carries an estimated price tag of $18 million to $22 million.

The proposal being considered would carry traffic from Pine Street to an area near the existing railroad yard. The Department of Public Works is considering 9 different variations.

City Councilor Jack Hanson said the proposal could carry traffic to an area that doesn’t get a lot of traffic, but he doesn’t know about embarking on such a project during a pandemic.

Hanson said that to secure federal funding it would need to go through the National Environmental Policy Act process.