Burlington police investigate shooting; victim hospitalized

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — A man was hospitalized after being shot early Wednesday in Burlington and officers are investigating, police said.

Officers and first responders were called to the area of Pine and King streets at about 3 a.m. Wednesday where they found the victim bleeding from a gunshot wound, police said.

The victim was taken to the University of Vermont Medical Center, where he is listed in stable condition.

Investigators followed a blood trail to a Pine Street address, where they established a crime scene and safeguarded evidence.

Police say the investigation is in its early stages and they did not say if any arrests have been made or if they have any suspects.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Burlington police.