Burlington could use empty store or trailers for high school

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — Burlington High School students could be going to classes in an empty department store or trailers set up on the school campus.

The school board in the Vermont city on Thursday authorized the superintendent to enter into negotiations on an alternative site for students after the campus was vacated due to PCB contamination.

WCAX-TV reports the two options presented to the board included remodeling the former Macy’s department store in downtown Burlington, or renting modular trailers that would be constructed on the school’s baseball field.

Superintendent Tom Flanagan says staff recommends the Macy’s option because it’s less expensive with an estimated cost of between $6 million and $7 million.

Using modular trailers would allow some access to school facilities, but significant work would be needed to accommodate the trailers, including updating water lines, creating new driveways, and updates to stay within the city’s fire code.

The students could be in the alternate space for at least two-and-a-half years while officials consider the future of the existing campus, pending the results from more PCB tests.