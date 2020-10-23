Burglary convict walks away from western Indiana prison

GREENCASTLE, Ind. (AP) — An inmate walked away Friday from a prison in western Indiana, the Indiana Department of Correction said.

Christopher L. Davis was last seen at the Putnamville Correctional Facility near Greencastle around 1 p.m. and was wearing a yellow prison jumpsuit, IDOC said.

The 34-year-old Davis is 5-foot-10, weighs 160 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone seeing a person matching that description should call 911 and provide a location but should not approach Davis, IDOC said.

Davis was described as a low-level offender who was scheduled for release in March after serving time for burglary.