Skip to main content
News

Bundy says campaign counts as court-ordered public service

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Far-right activist Ammon Bundy says hours spent campaigning to be the next governor of Idaho should count toward his community service requirement after he was convicted of obstructing police during his arrest for trespassing at the state Capitol.

Aaron Welling, Bundy's campaign treasurer, wrote to Ada County's 4th District Court that Bundy has “completed 1,621 hours of public service," doing what appears to be campaign activities. In the letter submitted late last month on campaign letterhead, Welling said Bundy has traveled the state while encouraging people to “become more active in holding public officials accountable," and that he encouraged people to registered to the vote.

When asked by phone whether the letter described community service or campaign activities, Welling told the Idaho Press newspaper, “It is what it is. If the courts don’t like it, the courts don’t like it.”

Bundy was convicted of misdemeanor trespassing and resisting or obstructing officers during a jury trial earlier this summer. He was ordered to pay more than $1000 in fines and sentenced to a few days in jail, but the sentence was commuted to 40 hours of public service to be completed within 6 months.

The conviction stemmed from Bundy’s arrest on Aug. 25, 2020, after he refused to leave an auditorium in the Statehouse after officials ordered it to be cleared.

More News