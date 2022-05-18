Buffalo shooting leaves neighborhood without a grocery store PIA SARKAR and NOREEN NASIR , Associated Press May 18, 2022 Updated: May 18, 2022 12:57 a.m.
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Tops Friendly Market was more than a place to buy groceries. As the only supermarket for miles, it became a sort of community hub on Buffalo's East Side — where you chatted with neighbors and caught up on people's lives.
“It’s where we go to buy bread and stay for 15, 20 minutes because ... you’re going to find four or five people you know and have a couple conversations before you leave," said Buffalo City Councilman Ulysees O. Wingo, who represents the struggling Black neighborhood, where he grew up. “You just feel good because this is your store."
PIA SARKAR and NOREEN NASIR