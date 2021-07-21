Bucks' 50-year wait ends with a title behind 50 from Giannis BRIAN MAHONEY, AP Basketball Writer July 21, 2021 Updated: July 21, 2021 12:53 a.m.
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo ended one of the greatest NBA Finals ever with 50 points and a championship Milwaukee waited 50 years to win again.
Antetokounmpo added 14 rebounds and five blocked shots as the Bucks beat the Phoenix Suns 105-98 on Tuesday night to win the series 4-2. It was the third game this series with at least 40 points and 10 rebounds for Antetokounmpo, a dominant debut finals performance that takes its place among some of the game's greatest.