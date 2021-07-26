Family: Last victim ID'd in Florida condo building collapse

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — The final victim of the condo building collapse in Florida has been identified, a relative said Monday, more than a month after the middle of the night catastrophe that ultimately claimed 98 lives.
Estelle Hedaya, an outgoing 54-year-old with a love of travel, was the last victim identified, ending what her relatives described as a torturous four-week wait. Her younger brother, Ikey Hedaya, confirmed the identification to The Associated Press. The news comes just days after rescuers officially concluded the painstaking and emotionally heavy task of removing layers of dangerous debris and pulling out dozens of bodies.