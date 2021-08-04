British navy group: Hijackers have left vessel off UAE coast Aug. 4, 2021 Updated: Aug. 4, 2021 1:36 a.m.
1 of8 The oil tanker Mercer Street, which came under attack last week off Oman, is seen moored off Fujairah, United Arab Emirates, Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021. The British navy warned of a "potential hijack" of another ship off the coast of the United Arab Emirates in the Gulf of Oman on Tuesday, though the circumstances remain unclear. Jon Gambrell/AP Show More Show Less
2 of8 A ship in the Gulf of Oman may have been a hijacking target Tuesday. (AP Graphic) Kevin S. Vineys/AP Show More Show Less 3 of8
4 of8 A fisherman brings his boat in after casting his nets in Fujairah, United Arab Emirates, Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021. The British navy warned of a "potential hijack" of another ship off the coast of the United Arab Emirates in the Gulf of Oman near Fujairah on Tuesday, though the circumstances remain unclear. Jon Gambrell/AP Show More Show Less
5 of8 A fisherman casts his nets off Fujairah, United Arab Emirates, Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021. The British navy warned of a "potential hijack" of another ship off the coast of the United Arab Emirates in the Gulf of Oman near Fujairah on Tuesday, though the circumstances remain unclear. Jon Gambrell/AP Show More Show Less 6 of8
7 of8 An Emirati Coast Guard vessel patrols off Fujairah, United Arab Emirates, Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021. The British navy warned of a "potential hijack" of another ship off the coast of the United Arab Emirates in the Gulf of Oman near Fujairah on Tuesday, though the circumstances remain unclear. Jon Gambrell/AP Show More Show Less
8 of8
FUJAIRAH, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The British navy says the hijackers who boarded a vessel off the coast of the United Arab Emirates in the Gulf of Oman have left the targeted ship, without elaborating.
The notice on Wednesday came after the British military’s United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations warned of a “potential hijack" under unclear circumstances underway the night before. The group reported that the “incident (is) complete." It did not provide further details.