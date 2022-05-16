British govt yet to OK Chelsea sale by sanctioned Abramovich ROB HARRIS, AP Global Soccer Writer May 16, 2022 Updated: May 16, 2022 1:13 p.m.
The British government has yet to approve the sale of Premier League club Chelsea to a consortium fronted by Los Angeles Dodgers part-owner Todd Boehly.
Outgoing Russian owner Roman Abramovich is not allowed to profit from the proceeds of the sale since he was sanctioned and his assets were frozen for his links to President Vladimir Putin after the invasion of Ukraine.