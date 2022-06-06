British Prime Minister Johnson to face confidence vote JILL LAWLESS, Associated Press June 6, 2022 Updated: June 6, 2022 3:36 a.m.
LONDON (AP) — Britain’s governing Conservatives will hold a no-confidence vote in Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday that could oust him as Britain’s leader.
Party official Graham Brady says he has received enough letters from lawmakers demanding a vote on Johnson’s leadership to trigger one. That happens if 54 Tory lawmakers — 15% of the party's group in the House of Commons — write to Brady.