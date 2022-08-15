Britain says monkeypox outbreak "shows signs of slowing"

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
LONDON (AP) — British health officials say the monkeypox outbreak across the country “shows signs of slowing” but that it's still too soon to know if the decline will be maintained.
In a statement on Monday, the Health Security Agency said authorities are reporting about 29 new monkeypox infections every day, compared to about 52 cases a day during the last week in June. In July, officials estimated the outbreak was doubling in size about every two weeks. To date, the U.K. has recorded more than 3,000 cases of monkeypox, with more than 70% of cases in London.