Britain pledges to defend Sweden if it's attacked JAN M. OLSEN, Associated Press May 11, 2022 Updated: May 11, 2022 9:50 a.m.
COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Britain pledged to defend Sweden if the country came under attack, with Prime Ministers Boris Johnson and Magdalena Andersson signing a security assurance deal outside Stockholm on Wednesday.
Sweden and Finland are pondering whether to join NATO following Russia's invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24. Johnson is later expected to make a similar defense commitment to Finland, where he will meet with President Sauli Niinisto.