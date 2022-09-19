Britain and world say final goodbye to Queen Elizabeth II DANICA KIRKA, MIKE CORDER and JILL LAWLESS, Associated Press Sep. 19, 2022 Updated: Sep. 19, 2022 6:40 a.m.
1 of38 King Charles III, Camilla, Queen Consort and other members of the Royal family follow the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II as it is carried into Westminster Abbey ahead of her State Funeral, in London, Monday Sept. 19, 2022. The Queen, who died aged 96 on Sept. 8, will be buried at Windsor alongside her late husband, Prince Philip, who died last year. (Jack Hill/Pool Photo via AP) Jack Hill/AP Show More Show Less
2 of38 The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II is carried into Westminster Abbey for her funeral in central London, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022. The Queen, who died aged 96 on Sept. 8, will be buried at Windsor alongside her late husband, Prince Philip, who died last year. Frank Augstein/AP Show More Show Less 3 of38
4 of38 King Charles III salutes as the coffin of his mother Queen Elizabeth II is carried into Westminster Abbey for her funeral in central London, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022. The Queen, who died aged 96 on Sept. 8, will be buried at Windsor alongside her late husband, Prince Philip, who died last year. Bernat Armangue/AP Show More Show Less
5 of38 Mourner, Emma breastfeeds her four-month-old baby Emily, as she waits for the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II to pass on a gun carriage down during her funeral service in Westminster Abbey in central London Monday Sept. 19, 2022. Emilio Morenatti/AP Show More Show Less 6 of38
7 of38 The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II is carried into Westminster Abbey for her funeral in central London, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022. The Queen, who died aged 96 on Sept. 8, will be buried at Windsor alongside her late husband, Prince Philip, who died last year. Bernat Armangue/AP Show More Show Less
8 of38 British Prime Minister Liz Truss takes her seat for the funeral service of Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Abbey in central London, Monday Sept. 19, 2022. The Queen, who died aged 96 on Sept. 8, will be buried at Windsor alongside her late husband, Prince Philip, who died last year. (Ben Stansall/Pool via AP) Ben Stansall/AP Show More Show Less 9 of38
10 of38 Guests arrive inside Westminster Abbey ahead of The State Funeral of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, in London Monday Sept. 19, 2022. The Queen, who died aged 96 on Sept. 8, will be buried at Windsor alongside her late husband, Prince Philip, who died last year. (Danny Lawson/Pool Photo via AP) Danny Lawson/AP Show More Show Less
11 of38 A King's Guard soldier crosses The Mall outside Buckingham Palace before Queen Elizabeth II funeral procession in central London Monday, Sept. 19, 2022. The Queen, who died aged 96 on Sept. 8, will be buried at Windsor alongside her late husband, Prince Philip, who died last year. Christophe Ena/AP Show More Show Less 12 of38
13 of38 Gentlemen at Arms, the Queen's bodyguard take part in the funeral service of Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Abbey in central London, Monday Sept. 19, 2022. The Queen, who died aged 96 on Sept. 8, will be buried at Windsor alongside her late husband, Prince Philip, who died last year. (Ben Stansall/Pool via AP) Show More Show Less
14 of38 Police officers take positions ahead of the Queen Elizabeth II funeral in central London, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022. The Queen, who died aged 96 on Sept. 8, will be buried at Windsor alongside her late husband, Prince Philip, who died last year. Vadim Ghirda/AP Show More Show Less 15 of38
16 of38 Police watch as armed forces personnel march into position along the route that the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II will be pulled on a gun carriage during her funeral service in Westminster Abbey in central London Monday Sept. 19, 2022. Emilio Morenatti/AP Show More Show Less
17 of38 This photo issued by Buckingham Palace on Sunday Sept. 18, 2022, shows Britain's Queen Elizabeth II photographed at Windsor Castle, Windsor, England, in May 2022. (Ranald Mackechnie/Buckingham Palace via AP) Ranald Mackechnie/AP Show More Show Less 18 of38
19 of38 People make their way along the Long Walk towards Cambridge gate outside Windsor Castle to lay flowers for the late Queen Elizabeth II in Windsor, England, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022. The Queen will lie in state in Westminster Hall for four full days before her funeral on Monday Sept. 19. Gregorio Borgia/AP Show More Show Less
20 of38 Black Rod walks through Westminster Hall at 06:29am to pay respect on the final day of the lying in state at the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, draped in the Royal Standard with the Imperial State Crown and the Sovereign's orb and sceptre, lying in state on the catafalque in Westminster Hall, at the Palace of Westminster in London Monday, Sept. 19, 2022. (Yui Mok/Pool Photo via AP) Yui Mok/AP Show More Show Less 21 of38
22 of38 A pile of newspapers with Queen Elizabeth II on the frontage is seen in London Monday, Sept. 19, 2022 in London. The Queen, who died aged 96 on Sept. 8, will be buried at Windsor alongside her late husband, Prince Philip, who died last year. Lewis Joly/AP Show More Show Less
23 of38 The Mall in central London, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022 ahead of the funeral procession of Queen Elizabeth II. (Zac Goodwin/Pool Photo via AP) Zac Goodwin/AP Show More Show Less 24 of38
25 of38 U.S. President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden arrive at the Westminster Abbey on the day of Queen Elizabeth II funeral, in London Monday, Sept. 19, 2022. (Phil Noble/Pool Photo via AP) Phil Noble/AP Show More Show Less
26 of38 People wait to watch the State Funeral Service of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022 in London. The Queen, who died aged 96 on Sept. 8, will be buried at Windsor alongside her late husband, Prince Philip, who died last year. Lewis Joly/AP Show More Show Less 27 of38
28 of38 French President Emanuel Macron and wife Brigitte arriving for the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, held at Westminster Abbey, London, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022. (Gareth Fuller/Pool Photo via AP) Gareth Fuller/AP Show More Show Less
29 of38 Yeoman of the Guard arrive before the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II is carried into Westminster Abbey for her funeral in central London, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022. The Queen, who died aged 96 on Sept. 8, will be buried at Windsor alongside her late husband, Prince Philip, who died last year. Petr David Josek/AP Show More Show Less 30 of38
31 of38 Former British prime ministers arrive for the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Abbey in central London, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022. The Queen, who died aged 96 on Sept. 8, will be buried at Windsor alongside her late husband, Prince Philip, who died last year. Frank Augstein/AP Show More Show Less
32 of38 A gun carriage pulled by Royal Navy soldiers is brought to Westminster Hall to carry the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II for her funeral service in Westminster Abbey in central London, Monday Sept. 19, 2022. The Queen, who died aged 96 on Sept. 8, will be buried at Windsor alongside her late husband, Prince Philip, who died last year. Nariman El-Mofty/AP Show More Show Less 33 of38
34 of38 Soldiers on horseback ride past Buckingham Palace before Queen Elizabeth II funeral service at Westminster Abbey in central London Monday, Sept. 19, 2022. The Queen, who died aged 96 on Sept. 8, will be buried at Windsor alongside her late husband, Prince Philip, who died last year. Christophe Ena/AP Show More Show Less
35 of38 Britain's Prince Harry, Prince William and King Charles III follow as the coffin of Britain's Queen Elizabeth is carried into Westminster Abbey, during her funeral in London Monday, Sept. 19, 2022. (Hannah McKay/Pool Photo via AP) Hannah Mckay/AP Show More Show Less 36 of38
37 of38 The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II with the Imperial State Crown resting on top is carried into Westminster Abbey during the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, in London, Monday Sept. 19, 2022. (Tristan Fewings/Pool Photo via AP) Tristan Fewings/AP Show More Show Less
38 of38
LONDON (AP) — Britain and the world said a final goodbye to Queen Elizabeth II at a state funeral Monday that drew presidents and kings, princes and prime ministers — and crowds who massed along the streets of London to honor a monarch whose 70-year reign defined an age.
A day packed with events in London and Windsor began early when the doors of 900-year-old Westminster Hall were closed to mourners after hundreds of thousands had filed in front of her flag-draped coffin. Many had waited for hours in line, including through cold nights, to attend the lying in state in an outpouring of collective grief and respect.
Written By
DANICA KIRKA, MIKE CORDER and JILL LAWLESS