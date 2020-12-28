Bridgeport tallies highest homicide toll since 2006

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (AP) — The fatal shooting of a man in his car over the weekend in Bridgeport has driven the number of homicides in the city to its highest since 2006.

Dajuna “Scooter” Simmons was the 24th person person killed this year in Connecticut's largest city, police said.

“Scooter was a sweetheart, he would do anything for you,” his aunt, Donna Geter-Shabazz, told the Connecticut Post. “He loved to laugh, he loved his family. No one had the right to take his life like that and I hope they are brought to justice.”

The number of shootings in the city is up about 30 percent compared to last year, when there were 17 homicides in the city of 145,000 people. The city tallied 30 homicides in 2006.

Simmons, 28, was shot several times in what was apparently a drive by shooting, police Capt. Brian Fitzgerald said. He said the motive is unclear.

Homicides and shootings have been surging in cities across the U.S. Some experts point to upheaval caused by the coronavirus pandemic, public sentiment toward police following George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis police custody and a shortage of jobs and resources in poorer communities as contributing factors.