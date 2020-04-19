Bridge replacement project back on schedule

LACONIA, N.H. (AP) — A project to replace a “red-listed" bridge that was delayed because of constraints created by the coronavirus pandemic is going to take place, the New Hampshire Department of Transportation said.

The Laconia U.S. Route 3/Endicott Street Bridge in the Weirs will be closed to traffic on Monday, April 27. The closure is expected to be in effect for 30 days and will likely last through the Memorial Day weekend.

The nearly $1.2 million project originally was scheduled for April 6, but had to be rescheduled because of a delivery postponement of necessary materials during the pandemic.

A signed vehicle detour will be in place, which includes Routes US3, Business US3, and NH 106. A signed pedestrian detour will be in place through the Endicott Rock Park.

Red list bridges are considered in need of repair or replacement.