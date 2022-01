BALDWIN — The numbers are in and Bread of Life Pantry had an incredible year thanks to the many volunteers and donors.

In 2021 the pantry served 4,552 families, which included 4929 children, 3855 seniors, 708 veterans, 258 homeless, 362 new families for a total of 14,785 people, director Lynne Mills said.

Volunteers with the pantry logged 6,977 volunteer hours.

“While these numbers are impressive, we see them as people in our community and want to help make a difference in their lives,” Mills said. “I want to thank all 39 volunteers for all the time and effort they put in each week to make this happen. This pantry has been steady busy with many wonderful volunteers that have helped keep this ministry going. They filled over 16,742 bags of groceries, an increase of 3,094 from 2020. Your dedication to your community is inspiring.

“Our donation partners are just as important, for without you, we could never provide the food we have available every week,” she added.

Partners like Houseman's Foods, M37 Meat Shack, Baldwin Congregational Church, Wesco, Baldwin Schools, Pathfinder Library, Freedom Auto, VFW, US Forestry Service, Power Book Bags, individual and family donations and many more help make this service possible.

The Hunt 4 Hunger campaign provided over 3,700 pounds of venison for us to share with our community, which was processed by M37 Meat Shack.

“Great job in 2021 team Feed the Hungry,” Mills said.