Brazil city district slipping into sea after river diverted DIARLEI RODRIGUES and MARCELO SILVA DE SOUSA Aug. 19, 2021 Updated: Aug. 19, 2021 11:11 a.m.
The ruins of the Predio do Julinho hotel that collapsed in 2008 due to the encroachment by the sea lay on the beachfront in Atafona, Rio de Janeiro state, Brazil, Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021. The hotel is among more than 500 other building that have fallen victim to the encroaching Atlantic Ocean, so far.
The ruins of the Predio do Julinho hotel, that collapsed in 2008 due the encroaching sea, lay on the beachfront in Atafona, Rio de Janeiro state, Brazil, Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021. The hotel is among more than 500 other building that have fallen victim to the encroaching Atlantic Ocean, so far.
The ruins of the Predio do Julinho hotel, that collapsed in 2008 due encroachment by the sea, lay on the beachfront in Atafona, Rio de Janeiro state, Brazil, Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021. The hotel is among more than 500 other building that have fallen victim to the encroaching Atlantic Ocean, so far.
Julia Maria de Assis, daughter of the owner of the Predio do Julinho hotel, that collapsed in 2008 due to encroachment by the Atlantic Ocean, poses in front of the hotel's ruins on the beachfront in Atafona, Rio de Janeiro state, Brazil, Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021. Decades ago, de Assis thought someday she would take over the hotel her father had begun building and that was to be the largest in Atafona, but ten years ago, the ocean's force finally tore down the building.
The remains of a house destroyed by the sea stand on the beach in Atafona, Rio de Janeiro state, Brazil, Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021. As a result of human action, over the past half century the Atlantic Ocean has been slowly and relentlessly consuming Atafona, home to 36,000 people.
The side of a home is buttressed by sand bags, to protect it from the rising sea in Atafona, Rio de Janeiro state, Brazil, Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021. As a result of human action, over the past half century the Atlantic Ocean has been slowly and relentlessly consuming Atafona, home to 36,000 people, and due to climate change, there is little hope for a solution.
The phrase "Fear God. Adore the creator, for his judgment comes," is written in Portuguese on a wall of a collapsed building on the beach in Atafona, Rio de Janeiro state, Brazil, Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021. According to Pedro de Araujo, materials technology professor at the Fluminense Federal Institute, the flow of the Paraiba do Sul River, which originates in neighboring Sao Paulo state, and brings sediment and sand to Atafona where it empties into the Atlantic Ocean, was mostly diverted in the 1950′s to provide water to the growing capital, and weakened Atafona's natural barrier to the ocean.
View of Atafona, Rio de Janeiro state, Brazil, Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021. According to Pedro de Araujo, materials technology professor at the Fluminense Federal Institute, deforestation of mangroves in recent decades have also left Atafona more vulnerable to the encroaching ocean, with the sea's average position moving some five meters (16 feet) inland every year.
A man and a boy walk past buildingn destroyed by the rising sea in Atafona, Rio de Janeiro state, Brazil, Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021. As a result of human action, over the past half century the Atlantic Ocean has been slowly and relentlessly consuming Atafona, home to 36,000 people.
Professor of the Federal Fluminense Institute Pedro de Araujo, leans on a structure next to the Paraiba do Sul river, in Atafona, Rio de Janeiro state, Brazil, Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021. According de Araujo, the flow of the Paraiba do Sul River, which originates in neighboring Sao Paulo state, and brings sediment and sand to Atafona where it empties into the Atlantic Ocean, was mostly diverted in the 1950′s to provide water to the growing capital, and weakened Atafona's natural barrier to the ocean.
A man walks on the beach in Atafona, Rio de Janeiro state, Brazil, Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021. As a result of human action, over the past half century the Atlantic Ocean has been slowly and relentlessly consuming Atafona, home to 36,000 people. Due to climate change, there is little hope for a solution. Instead, Atafona will slip into the sea.
Vanessa Nunes and her daughter stand at the door of her hut on the shore of the Paraiba do Sul river, in Atafona, Rio de Janeiro state, Brazil, Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021. "Sometimes the water moves up to my knees. My biggest fear is that one day it will take my hut" said the 35-year-old fisherwoman.
Sand encroaches into the streets of Atafona, Rio de Janeiro state, Brazil, Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021. As a result of human action, over the past half century the Atlantic Ocean has been slowly and relentlessly consuming Atafona, home to 36,000 people.
The ruins of the Predio do Julinho hotel, that collapsed in 2008 due encroachment by the sea, lay on the beachfront in Atafona, Rio de Janeiro state, Brazil, Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021. The hotel is among more than 500 other building that have fallen victim to the encroaching Atlantic Ocean, so far.
SAO JOAO DA BARRA, Brazil (AP) — Decades ago, Júlia María de Assis thought someday she would take over the hotel her father had begun building in Atafona, a seaside district in Brazil's northern Rio de Janeiro state.
But the very attraction that drew the tourists to Atafona – the sea – became its foe. Advancing water put the hotel’s construction on hold until, 13 years ago, the ocean’s force finally tore it down. Almost 500 other buildings have succumbed, too.
DIARLEI RODRIGUES and MARCELO SILVA DE SOUSA