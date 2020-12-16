Braham man charged in connection with March homicide

BRAHAM, Minn. (AP) — Authorities say a Braham man was charged Tuesday after a nine-month investigation into the killing of a man in Pine County.

The Pine County Sheriff's Office said David Pangerl, 42, is charged with second degree homicide in connection with the death of Scott Ness. Ness' body was found in a camper trailer on March 2.

Pangerl was arrested Friday in Kanabec County and was booked at that time on charges of robbery, burglary and assault, the sheriff's office said.

Bail for Pangerl has been set at $2 million. He remains in the Pine County Jail.