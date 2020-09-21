Boy missing after being swept from northern Michigan pier

FRANKFORT, Mich. (AP) — A child was missing in northern Michigan waters and two others were safe Monday after a wave swept them off a pier, a sheriff said.

The children were walking on the pier with their grandmother when a wave washed them off just before 1 p.m., Benzie County Sheriff Ted Schendel told the Traverse City Record-Eagle.

The grandmother jumped in and rescued one child, and another was able to climb out of the surf, Schendel said.

The weather hindered efforts to find the missing child, he said.

Schendel said searchers don’t believe they will find the boy alive.

“Oh no, it’s recovery now,” Schendel said. “He’s been in far too long.”

The family is visiting from Tennessee, he said.