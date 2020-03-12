Boston power plant strike ends with tentative deal

BOSTON (AP) — Workers at the largest power plant in Massachusetts who went on strike last weekend are back on the job after reaching a tentative deal Wednesday with the plant's owner, their union said.

Dozens of employees at Mystic Generating Station in Boston's Charlestown neighborhood started a strike Saturday over what they called concerns about safety and working conditions.

The 2,001-megawatt, oil and natural gas-fired plant's owner, Exelon Generation, has repeatedly cut corners and deferred important maintenance upgrades, according to the Utility Workers Union of America Local 369.

The agreement led to new protections and improved working conditions, union President Craig Pinkham said in a statement. “Safety concerns are being addressed and crucial maintenance upgrades are going to be made," he said. “Workers will also retain their health insurance, which Exelon had tried to take away."

Workers are expected to ratify the new agreement, the union said.

Exelon confirmed the agreement, but said the dispute was not about safety.

“The safety of our plants, our workers and the community will always be our number one priority and we do not cut corners where safety is concerned," the company's statement said. “Throughout the negotiations, Exelon Generation supported generous and highly competitive salaries, health care and other benefits" for employees.