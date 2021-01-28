Boston Police Commissioner William Gross to retire

BOSTON (AP) — Boston Police Commissioner William Gross is retiring, Mayor Marty Walsh said Thursday.

Gross, who became the city's first Black police commissioner in 2018, has said he is considering running for mayor. President Joe Biden has nominated Walsh to be his labor secretary, setting up a race for the empty seat.

Dennis White, who is currently a superintendent in the department and chief of staff to the commissioner, will take the top job when Gross departs on Friday, Walsh said.

Gross has long been one of the public faces of the department and is well-known in the community.

He became a patrol officer in 1985 and worked in the gang and drug control units before becoming night commander in 2012. He was named the department’s first Black superintendent in chief in 2014.

“Anyone who knows Willie can instantly feel his love for the job and his passion for keeping communities safe. No matter the situation, his warm smile, dedication, and love for meeting people made him uniquely capable of taking on the toughest challenges," Walsh said in a statement.

Gross said it has been an “honor and a privilege” to be commissioner and praised his officers for “their performance under tremendous pressure.”