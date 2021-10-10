Bosnian makes rotating house a monument of love for his wife SABINA NIKSIC, Associated Press Oct. 10, 2021 Updated: Oct. 10, 2021 11:09 a.m.
Vojin Kusic's rotating house in Srbac, northern Bosnia. The house designed and built by 72-year-old Vojin Kusic, with its green façade and red metal roof, can rotate a full circle to satisfy his wife's shifting desires as to what she should see when she looks out of the windows of her home.
SRBAC, Bosnia-Herzegovina (AP) — It's not exactly on par with India's Taj Mahal, but a family house in a small town in northern Bosnia is in its own way a monument to love.
The house in Srbac was designed and built by 72-year-old Vojin Kusic. With a green facade and red metal roof, it can rotate a full circle to satisfy his wife Ljubica's shifting desires as to what she would like to see when she looks out of its windows.