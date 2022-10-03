Bosnia's sectarian parties poised to retain power after vote by SABINE NIKSIC, Associated Press Oct. 3, 2022 Updated: Oct. 3, 2022 11:10 a.m.
SARAJEVO, Bosnia-Herzegovina (AP) — Bosnia's long-entrenched sectarian parties were poised Monday to be the overall winners of the country's general election despite symbolic successes by some opposition candidates who ran on a corruption-fighting agenda in the Balkan country that is divided along ethnic lines.
Preliminary results released Monday by Bosnia’s central election commission showed the tribal political groups that have enriched cronies and ignored the needs of the people have, once again, successfully exploited mutual fear and ethnic distrust to retain their grip on power after Sunday's election.
by SABINE NIKSIC