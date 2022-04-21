Boris Johnson to discuss Ukraine response with Indian leader April 21, 2022 Updated: April 21, 2022 9:47 a.m.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is shown how to operate a cotton wheel at Mahatma Gandhi's house at the Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad during a cultural tour as part of his two day visit to India, April 21, 2022. (Stefan Rousseau/Pool Photo via AP)
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson places a garland around the neck of a statue of Mahatma Gandhi at his Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad as part of his two day visit to India, April 21, 2022. (Stefan Rousseau/Pool Photo via AP)
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson folds his hands in reverence in front of a portrait of Mahatma Gandhi during a visit to Gandhi Ashram in Ahmedabad, India, Thursday, April 21, 2022. Ajit Solanki/AP
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson climbs onto a JCB at the new JCB Factory in Vadodara, in India's Gujarat state, part of two day trip to India, Thursday, April 21, 2022. (Stefan Rousseau/Pool Photo via AP)
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks to workers at the new JCB Factory in Vadodara, in India's Gujarat state, part of two day trip to India, Thursday, April 21, 2022. (Stefan Rousseau/Pool Photo via AP)
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson, right, meets students inside a laboratory of the Gujurat Biotechnology University, in Gandhinagar, part of his two-day trip to India, Thursday, April 21, 2022. (Ben Stansall/Pool Photo via AP)
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson holds a book presented to him during his visit to Gandhi Ashram, which was home to the Indian freedom fighter, in Ahmedabad, India, Thursday, April 21, 2022. Ajit Solanki/AP
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson receives a memento from Gujarat state Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel during his visit to Gandhi Ashram, which was home to the Indian freedom fighter, in Ahmedabad, India, Thursday, April 21, 2022. Ajit Solanki/AP
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson, left, has a traditional turban tied on his head as he arrives to visit the Gujurat Biotechnology University, in Gandhinagar, part of his two-day trip to India, Thursday, April 21, 2022. (Ben Stansall/Pool Photo via AP)
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson, center, poses with Sadhus, or Hindu holy men, in front of the Swaminarayan Akshardham temple, in Gandhinagar, part of his two-day trip to India, Thursday, April 21, 2022. (Ben Stansall/Pool Photo via AP)
NEW DELHI (AP) — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Thursday he is seeking to deepen trade and defense ties during his visit to India, and will also bring up the situation in Ukraine during talks with his Indian counterpart.
Johnson landed in the western state of Gujarat on Thursday, kicking off a two-day visit that will see him meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Friday. The two countries are expected to announce new deals in defense, green energy and jobs, and complete a new trade agreement that is to be signed later this year.