Border agents in NY make 2 large-scale marijuana seizures

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Large-scale seizures of marijuana along the northern border continued this week with a total of 2,500 pounds discovered in two commercial shipments on the same day, authorities in New York said.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the Champlain crossing in northern New York discovered more than 1,545 pounds in an incoming truck reportedly carrying used reels. Also Wednesday, CBP officers at the Lewiston Bridge north of Buffalo found 936 pounds in a shipment manifested as phone accessories.

The marijuana had a combined estimated street value of more than $5 million.

The U.S.-Canadian border is closed to most routine crossings because of COVID-19, but commercial traffic is allowed between the two countries.

Agents in Vermont seized more than 1,400 pounds of marijuana stashed inside kitchen cabinets in a truck entering the U.S. at Highgate Springs at the end of December.

The largest ever marijuana seizure on the U.S.-Canadian border was recorded last June, when agents in Buffalo seized about 9,500 pounds.