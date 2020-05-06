Border agent dragged after trying to stop suspected smuggler

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — The U.S. Border Patrol says an agent was dragged 15 feet down a road after trying to apprehend a suspected human smuggler.

The agent was working a highway checkpoint in southern Arizona and had tried to stop the driver, but the driver, who was not identified, drove off.

The driver had ingested chemical substances and was hospitalized before being charged with human smuggling and assault on a federal agent.

The agent didn’t sustain serious injuries.

No further information was provided.