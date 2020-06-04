Boone pediatrician gets 19 years for child sex charges

LEBANON, Ind. (AP) — A suspended central Indiana pediatrician was sentenced Thursday to 19 years in prison for child molestation and related charges.

Boone Circuit Judge Lori Schein also sentenced 46-year-old Jonathon Cavins of Jamestown to four years of probation on two counts each of child molesting and child seduction and one count of sexual misconduct with a minor.

Five male patients ages 12-17 said Cavins inappropriately touched their genital area after putting a condom on them. Cavins testified that all five victims had asked to see a condom, but he never put one on or touched the boys inappropriately.

“We are thankful that the boys showed such strength and courage in coming forward to tell their story of abuse,” Boone County Prosecutor Kent Eastwood said. “We pray that this will serve as a beacon for other victims of sexual abuse to come forward to have their voices heard.”

Cavins’ medical license has been suspended, Indiana Medical Licensing Board records show.