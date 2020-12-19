Book recounts story of Auburn nursing during COVID-19

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Auburn University's nursing school is publishing a free book to tell the stories of some of its alumni and their work during the coronavirus pandemic.

Titled “Auburn Nursing — Living the Creed During the COVID-19 Pandemic,” the book includes stories of Auburn-educated nurses who worked both in their hometowns and places including New York to care for COVID-19 patients.

The stories show the difficulty of working in an overwhelming situation, said nursing dean Gregg Newschwander.

“At Auburn, we often say, we make leaders,” he said in a statement. “In this book, you will see how true that is.”

The university statement said the nursing school marked its 40th anniversary during the 2019-20 academic year, and stories began coming in about the work being done by Auburn alumni during the pandemic. The anniversary and those experiences were melded into print.

Limited quantities of the book are available through the Auburn University Bookstore with online ordering. Though the books are free there is a shipping fee. Orders will be mailed after the university reopens following the holidays on Jan. 4.