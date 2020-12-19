Book 'The Cajun Pig,' examines all things porky in Louisiana

HOUMA, La. (AP) — That Cajun culture and food are intertwined is no secret, and a chief staple of both is the pig.

Dixie Poche, author of two other looks at the state’s rich culinary traditions, “Louisiana Sweets” and “Classic Eateries of Cajun Country,” takes a deep dive into the connection of Louisiana’s unique people and food with the noble hog in her new book, “The Cajun Pig: Boucheries, Cochon de Laits and Boudin.”

Part of the reason for writing the book was helping to preserve what Poche called, “a valuable inheritance.”

“I know other state have other special events, but we’re pretty quirky in Louisiana,” she said. “Our cuisine is so well known, we have the Creole in New Orleans and the Cajun, and it’s very, very popular.”

Poche takes readers along as she travels around the state, including taking in a few local spots, in search of the various ways Louisianans use pork in their cooking, and their culture.

Using chef John Folse’s annual Feste de Boucher boucherie in Baton Rouge as a jumping-off point, Poche relates how the boucherie connects the people of south Louisiana to its culture and history, and serves to keep that history alive.

“He demonstrated the old way,” Poche said. “They shoot the pig and then they bleed it, and (show) all the wonderful dishes you can make from it.”

Poche’s travels took her to a few familiar local locations, including Bourgeois Meat Market, Fremin’s Restaurant and the Alumni Grill in Thibodaux, and the Bon Mange Festival in Gheens.

Poche said that Bourgeois was one of the only places in her travels that makes blood boudin.

“In all my books, I like old-time, mom-and-pop shops,” she said. “My maternal great-grandmother is from Thibodaux, she was a Naquin, and I have ties to Heberts. So Bourgeois Meat Market was a given.”

She also noted how the setting of Fremin’s, whose building in downtown Thibodaux dates from 1878, fits with the historical theme of the book.

“It’s a romantic setting,” Poche said. “It’s a fine-dining restaurant that still has some of the simple appetizers, some with pork, along with the steak and seafood.”

The book also devotes some attention to Louisiana’s pickled pork products, including pickled pig’s feet and lips.

“You just snack on them, right from the jar,” Poche said. “And it’s good to have a mug of beer with them.”

“The Cajun Pig” is available everywhere books are sold, including Amazon and by emailing Poche directly at dixie.poche@gmail.com.