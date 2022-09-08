Skip to main content
Book Buzz for Sept. 8, 2022

Sharon Wolfe

BALDWIN — Stop by the Pathfinder Community Library and check out these new titles!

BOOK OF THE WEEK:  "The Girl Who Fell From the Sky" by Heidi Durrow (fiction).  Rachel, the daughter of a Danish mother and a black G.I., becomes the sole survivor of a family tragedy after a fateful morning on their Chicago rooftop. Forced to move to a new city, with her strict African American grandmother as her guardian, Rachel is thrust for the first time into a mostly black community, where her light brown skin, blue eyes, and beauty bring a constant stream of attention her way. It’s there, as she grows up and tries to swallow her grief, that she comes to understand how the mystery and tragedy of her mother might be connected to her own uncertain identity. This searing and heart-wrenching portrait of a young biracial girl dealing with society’s ideas of race and class is the winner of the Bellwether Prize for best fiction manuscript addressing issues of social justice.

NEW FICTION:  "The Terranauts" by T.C Boyle, "The Neapolitan Sisters" by Margo Candela, "Unwritten" by Charles Martin, "Night of the Living Rez" by Morgan Talty, "Things You Won't Say" by Sarah Pekkanan, "Black Dog" by Stuart Woods, "The Ocean in Winter" by Elizabeth DeVeer, "The Bourne Sacrifice" by Robert Ludlum, and "The Librarian Spy" by Madeline Martin.

LARGE PRINT:  "In the Blood" by Jack Carr, "The Housekeeper" by Joy Fielding, "Black Dog" by Stuart Woods, "Edge of Dusk" by Colleen Coble, "Overkill" by Sandra Brown, "The Hidden One" by Linda Castillo, and "The 6:20 Man" by David Baldacci.

NEW MYSTERY:  "Girls Without Tears" by T.L. Finlay, "Red Flags" by Lisa Black, and "Fox Creek" by William Kent Krueger.

NEW NON FICTION: "Service: A Navy Seal at War" by Marcus Luttrell, "Hilarious Fishing Cartoons" by John Troy, "Fishing With Artificial Lures" by The Freshwater Angler. and "101 Things You Should Do Before Going to Heaven" by David Bordon.

