BALDWIN — The Pathfinder Community Library in Baldwin will host its annual book and bake sale from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Sept. 2 and 3, at the library, 812 Michigan Ave., Baldwin. Donations of baked goods, audio CDs, music CDs and puzzles are being accepted.

Stop by the Pathfinder Community Library and check it out!

BOOK OF THE WEEK: "One Woman Farm: My Life Shared With Sheep, Pigs, Chickens, Goats, and a Fine Fiddle" by Jenna Woginrich (non fiction). In this inspiring memoir, Jenna Woginrich reflects on the joys, sorrows, trials, and blessings discovered through a year of homesteading. With eloquent prose, delightful illustrations, and inspiring snippets of poetry, Woginrich revels in the unique charms of each season on the land.

NEW FICTION: "Black Dog" by Stuart Woods, "The Secret Diary of Anne Boleyn" by Robin Maxwell, "Horse" by Geraldine Brooks, "Overkill" by Sandra Brown, "The Good Left Undone" by Adriana Trigiani, "The Things We Keep" by Sally Hepworth, "Mademoiselle Revolution" by Zoe Sivak, "The Pallbearers Club" by Paul Tremblay, "If Beale Street Could Talk" by James Baldwin, and "None Shall Sleep" by Ellie Marney.

NEW NON FICTION: "Black Boy" by Richard Wright, "Why We Did It: a travelogue from the Republican road to hell" by Tim Miller, "How Not to Diet" by Michael Greger, M.D., "The Trial of Lizzie Borden" by Cara Robertson, "Amazon Woman: Facing Fears, Chasing Dreams and a Quest to Kayak the World's Largest River From Source to Sea" by Darcy Gaechter, "Last Stop Auschwitz" by Eddy De Wind, "One Woman Farm" by Jenna Woginrich, "Tell Me Everything" by Erika Krouse, "Solitary" by Albert Woodfox, "Clear Springs" by Bobbie Ann Mason, and "Diary of a Wilderness Dweller" by Chris Czajkowski.

NEW MYSTERY: "You're Invited" by Amanda Jayatissa, "The Housekeeper" by Joy Fielding, and "Real Tigers" by Mick Herron.

NEW LARGE PRINT: "Black Dog" by Stuart Woods, "The Housekeeper" by Joy Fielding, and "Overkill" by Sandra Brown.