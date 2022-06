BALDWIN — Do your Christmas shopping early with Christmas in July from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Friday, July 1 and Saturday July 2 at the Pathfinder Community Library. The event will include a Bake and Book Sale with a variety of themed baskets, baked goods and other items available for purchase.

Donations of gently used items and baked goods are needed.

All items will be displayed outside of the library. Cash or checks will be accepted. Come and support your local library and get some great deals!

BOOK OF THE WEEK: "Loving Edie: How a Dog Afraid of Everything Taught Me to Be Brave" (non fiction) by Meredith May. In this poignant and heartfelt memoir, Meredith shares her unforgettable journey with Edie, and the lessons about selflessness and unconditional love that she learns along the way. From treating Edie with CBD gummies to visiting a dog medium, Meredith shows just how far she is willing to go to save her dog. But maybe Edie is secretly the one doing the saving—if Meredith will only open her heart.

NEW MYSTERY: "The Newcomer" by Mary Kay Andrews, "Vanishing Girls" by Lisa Regan, "The Family Plot" by Megan Collins, and "A Harmless Lie" by Sara Blaedel.

NEW FICTION: "Running Around (and Such)" by Linda Byler, "Midwife of the Blue Ridge" by Christine Blevins, "A Gift of Grace" by Amy Clipston, "Sparring Partners" (large print) by John Grisham, "Out of the Clear Blue Sky" by Kristan Higgins, and "The Book Woman's Daughter" by Kim Michele Richardson.

NEW NON FICTION: "James Patterson: The Stories of My Life" by James Patterson, "Tiger King: The Official Tell-All Memoir" by Joe Exotic, "Terror in the City of Champions: Murder, Baseball and the Secret Society That Shocked Depression Era Detroit" by Tom Stanton, "Last Man Out" by James E. Parker Jr., "The Scramble for Africa" by Thomas Pakenham, and "Grandparents Michigan Style: Places to Go and Wisdom to Share" by Mike Link,